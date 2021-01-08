Oban rugby stalwart receives OBE

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first female president of the Scottish Rugby Union is planning her next move after being awarded an OBE for services to the sport.

Dee Bradbury, 56, of Bonawe, near Oban, was “overwhelmed” to receive the honour.

The former police detective is making a good recovery after suffering from a cardiac arrest in the summer.

Mrs Bradbury helped found the women’s rugby team Oban Lorne.

She stepped down as SRU president in August after serving her two-year term.

She said: “I’m completely overwhelmed. It’s not anything I would have thought would happen to me, but if it raises the profile of the area and the sport it is very greatly accepted.

“Because I had a cardiac arrest last year I am still unable to drive. I don’t know what I will do next but I would still love to be involved in sport.”