New technology has saved care home staff in the north from having to complete around an hour of paperwork every day.

Automated systems are being rolled out to help plan, record and monitor Highland residents’ care in real-time, rather than relying on hard copies of documents which can traditionally take lots of time to fill in.

The Mobile Care Monitoring set-up allows staff to record information digitally as and when required – rather than hand-writing it and transcribing later – with measures in place to cut down on errors as well as freeing up valuable time.

All of the data is accessible from one centralised portal, allowing anyone with permission to read it.

NHS Highland has implemented the technology in 15 of its care homes across the north and hopes to now expand the scheme.

Claire Cameron, the health board’s programme manager for adult social care projects, said: “I’m a big advocate of technology and believe it’s the blueprint for the future of care monitoring.

“We’re proud to be leading the way in the adoption of person-centred technology and look forward to the next step in our journey of providing superior care to all those in the region, via innovative technologies.”

Person Centred Software, which developed the technology, says it is in use in more than 2,000 care homes across the UK.

It recently updated eight new features regarding coronavirus, including track and trace reporting, and a video link system for relatives.