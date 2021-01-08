Investment boost for roads and schools in Highland Council spending programme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland councillors have rubber-stamped agreement invest an extra £20m in the region’s roads infrastructure.

Highland has 6,754km of road network, 1,700km of footways and 2,180 bridges.

The investment will boost road structural capital works, road surface dressing and investment in bridges, retaining walls and culverts.

At a cull council meeting this week, budget leader councillor Alister Mackinnon said: “The increased capacity for spending on roads infrastructure comes as a result of the budget decisions taken in March 2020 and reflects the administration’s key priority of improving this vital infrastructure.”

The capital programme will see a £26.5m investment in road structural capital works, £5M investment in road surface dressing capital and a £1.9m investment in bridges, retaining walls and culverts over the next two financial years.

The council says significant investment is planned on the Inshes Roundabout and Stromeferry rockface.

More than £17m is planned for the renewal of bridges including those at Invercoe, Acharn, Achnagavin, Naver, Genmore and Comar.

The council recently announced significant investment across the council’s school estate from its updated capital programme, with £94M towards the construction of new schools in Tain, Broadford and Nairn as part of the Scottish Government’s learning estate improvement programme.

Over the next two years there will be a £22.8m investment in early learning and childcare and £12.9m in the school estate improvement programme.

Education committee chairman councillor John Finlayson said: “Communities across Highland will be happy to hear confirmation of investment in our vast school estate and it is also encouraging to note planned investment in both rural and urban areas.

“The investment recently in projects at Merkinch and Smithton and also those planned at other schools in Inverness will clearly help the capacity issues in the city, but equally, the plans for rural schools will also be greeted with delight and anticipation in other parts of Highland. Add to this the successful funding bids for new schools at Broadford and Nairn is really positive news for our school estate programme.”