Highland school closures and road conditions today

Highland Council’s road condition reports for Friday January 8 2021

Ross and Cromarty East

Posted at 06:33 Low road surface temperatures with a light covering of snow on most roads. All routes being treated.

Caithness

Posted at 07:59 Light dusting of snow on most routes up to 1 inch, blading where necessary and treating all roads as required. No other issues to report.

Sutherland

Posted at 08:05 2cm of snow on low ground up to 8cm on high ground, all routes being bladed & treated.

Skye and Lochalsh

Posted at 08:28 Minus road surface temperatures this morning with snow falls of 5cm affecting some routes, particularly Raasay and South Skye. Heavy salt treatments extending across all routes by priority – driver caution advised on all roads.

Lochaber

Posted at 07:11 Light dusting of snow on most routes with low surface road temperatures, treatment ongoing throughout the day on all routes.

Nairn

Posted at 07:14 Snow on higher routes, dusting/frost on lower routes, roads being treated as necessary.

Inverness

Posted at 06:27 Dusting of frozen snow on low roads, 2 inch frozen snow cover on high roads, all roads to be gritted today, plus bladed where required.

Badenoch and Strathspey

Posted at 07:04 Snow/wintry conditions across all roads, being treated as necessary.

Lochalsh and Ross and Cromarty West

As at 10.00 on 08/01/2021 information will be posted on the council website as available.

The council stresses that the information provided is a summary of reports from operational staff and is intended to give a general indication of typical conditions in each area at a point in time.

It is not intended to imply that any individual route is entirely snow and ice free and drivers must be aware that conditions can change rapidly and make their own assessment of conditions for travelling.

The UK Met Office currently has a yellow warning for further snow and ice across large parts of the Highlands. Find out more about warnings and advice here

Maps of the council’s gritting routes by priority and policy are available online .

School closures

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all schools in Highland are closed for the majority of pupils until further notice.

However, schools remain open to pupils who are identified as vulnerable and the children of key workers where no other arrangements can be made.

At 10.00am today, for the vulnerable pupils and children of key workers detailed above, school closures are:

Beauly Primary

Beauly Primary Nursery

Macdiarmid Primary

The school closures page on the council’s website , updated from 7am and cleared each evening by 6pm.

Get alerts of closures on Highland Council’s Twitter and Facebook. Or phone 0800 564 2272 to get the latest pre-recorded message from head teachers regarding their school. Have the school’s PIN ready when you call.