Searches of farm yard continue into the weekend in hunt for missing cyclist

Searches of a Highland estate are continuing this weekend in connection with the disappearance of a cyclist who went missing three years ago.

Police swooped on the farm yard of Auch Estate near Bridge of Orchy and set up a major incident site last week.

It followed the arrest of two 29-year-old men on December 30 by officers trying to trace Tony Parsons, now 66, who travelled north for a charity cycling event from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmananshire in 2017.

The men were released pending further investigation and a huge police presence has been installed at the estate ever since.

A mobile police unit and road block are sited at the entrance to Auch, situated just off the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road.

A police spokesman said: “Searches are continuing and will continue during the weekend and into next week.”

Temperatures at the site located between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum reached -5oC yesterday and were expected to plunge to as low as -11oC last night.

Mr Parsons was cycling home to Tillicoultry from Fort William in 2017.

He had taken part in charity bike ride on September 29, and was last seen at about 11.30pm on October 2 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.