Police appeal after drystone wall damaged at Sutherland visitor centre

Police are appealing for information after a drystone wall was damaged at a north visitor centre.

The incident occurred at Ferrycroft Visitor Centre near Lairg before Christmas, with police keen to establish how the wall was damaged.

The damage is believed to have occurred sometime between 4pm on Friday December 18 and 9am on Saturday December 19.

Between 4pm on the 18th December 2020 and 9am on the 19th December 2020 a drystone wall was damaged near to the Ferrycroft Visitors Centre in Lairg, Sutherland. Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting ref NE/5121/20, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. pic.twitter.com/ELQyXYGhnS — Northern Police (@northernPolice) January 9, 2021

Ferrycroft is a free to attend attraction offering games, displays and experiences for all ages.

The visitor centre is also the starting point for two walks leading to cairns and brochs.

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.