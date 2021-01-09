Sunday, January 10th 2021 Show Links
Police appeal after drystone wall damaged at Sutherland visitor centre

by Chris MacLennan
January 9, 2021, 2:04 pm
Police are appealing for information after a drystone wall was damaged at a north visitor centre.

The incident occurred at Ferrycroft Visitor Centre near Lairg before Christmas, with police keen to establish how the wall was damaged.

The damage is believed to have occurred sometime between 4pm on Friday December 18 and 9am on Saturday December 19.

Ferrycroft is a free to attend attraction offering games, displays and experiences for all ages.

The visitor centre is also the starting point for two walks leading to cairns and brochs.

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.

