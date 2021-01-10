Obituary: Visionary restaurateur Adrian Pieraccini inspired others in hospitality industry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Adrian Pieraccini was a distinguished and visionary restaurateur who set up a number of well-known fine dining establishments and inspired others in the hospitality industry.

Mr Pieraccini, who died unexpectedly aged 60 on Wednesday, January 6 at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, was born in Inverness and as a teenager attended school and learned his trade in Tuscany.

Returning to the Highland capital, he opened a number of business ventures, including the Riva Bistro and Pazzo pizzeria, as well as La Riveriera restaurant at the Glenmoriston Hotel, later the Glenmoriston Town House.

He also launched the Rocpool Rendezvous and later Rocpool Reserve in the city. In 2008 the five-star Rocpool Reserve was bought by the owners of Inverlochy Castle.

Legendary chef Albert Roux, who died last week, subsequently opened Chez Roux, his first venture in Scotland, at the venue.

After taking some time off in Dubai, Mr Pieraccini started new business ventures with Macdonald Hotels in St Andrews, opening the Rocca restaurant, the One Under gastro pub and the R Bar cocktail bar in the Rusacks Hotel.

In 2017 he helped his son Stefano take over one of Scotland’s most striking dining locations, the Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews, adjacent to the Old Course and overlooking the North Sea.

He also helped Stefano open two businesses in Edinburgh, the West Room, the city’s first cicchetti, serving Italian tapas, and the Broughton Hotel.

Although he had a love for motor sport, hospitality was Mr Pieraccini’s main passion.

Mr Pieraccini junior said: “His love for hospitality was the main thing for him – good food, good drinks and good service were the main three points which my dad brought me up on. He also helped inspire so many other people within the trade.”

As well as his son, Mr Pieraccini is survived by his wife Susan, sister Diana and mother Liliana.

His funeral will be held on January 18 in Inverness.