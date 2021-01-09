Sunday, January 10th 2021 Show Links
Appeal after Cocker Spaniel puppy dies in hit and run in Highlands

by Craig Munro
January 9, 2021, 6:29 pm
Police have launched a witness appeal after a one-year-old black Cocker Spaniel was hit by a car in a Highland town.

The puppy died as a result of the incident, which happened in Culloden at around 5.30pm on Thursday, and the driver did not stop.

The car involved is described as small and silver, and it was travelling west along Barn Church Road in the direction of Inverness city centre.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number number 2229 of 07/01/2021.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555111.

