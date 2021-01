Something went wrong - please try again later.

A sheep worth more than £2500 has gone missing from a farm near Cawdor.

The single Beltex pedigree sheep disappeared between January 6 and January 9.

It is estimated to be worth more than £2500, and is tagged and in lamb.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts should contact the police on 101.