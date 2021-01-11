Roadworks on A82 mean two weeks of disruption at Fort William

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two weeks of disruption begins on the A82 on Tuesday as road works get under way between Fort William and North Ballachulish.

The £325,000 project will see sections of the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road between Corran and Druimarbin resurfaced.

Work is scheduled to take place across two weeks and is expected to be completed by January 25, subject to weather conditions.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place between 7am and 7pm for four days to Friday January 15.

Road closures will be necessary for six nights, excluding Friday and Saturday, from Sunday January 17 – Sunday January 24 between 7pm and 7am.

As there is no suitable diversion route, amnesties will be provided at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 1am and 3am. Vehicles will be escorted through the site under a 10mph convoy system.

Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

At each site, traffic management will be removed outwith working hours. A temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance, will be in force to protect teams and ensure they remain safe at all times.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “This surfacing project on the A82 between Corran and Druimarbin will address any defects and greatly improve the condition of the road for motorists.

“The overnight closures in the second week of the work are necessary in order to protect road workers and motorists given the narrow road width present. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and avoiding working on Friday and Saturday nights.”