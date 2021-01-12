Care home covid outbreaks ‘a harsh lesson’ says Highland councillor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation has been launched into deaths at an Aberdeen care home, amid warnings that outbreaks in the Highlands should serve as a “harsh lesson” for locals.

It was yesterday confirmed that 11 residents at Rubislaw Park Care Home in Aberdeen have died of coronavirus.

A care home spokesman said: “Covid-19 has touched every corner of our society and sadly Rubislaw Park Care Home is no exception.

“We are deeply saddened by the losses we have experienced at the home and we extend our sympathy to the family members and friends of all those who have lost a loved one.

“Our aim it always to provide the best possible care for our residents and the health and wellbeing of everyone we support, including our staff, remains our top priority.

“The review being carried out by the office of the procurator fiscal is part of a Scotland wide initiative which will see every resident in every care home who passed away due Covid-19 related issues being investigated and we are cooperating fully with it.

“We are doing everything we can to manage Covid-19 effectively.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “These deaths at Rubislaw Park are an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with those who have lost a loved one as a result.”

Another 27 deaths are also being investigated at two other homes in the north-east, 15 at Deeside Care Home in Cults and 12 at Inchmarlo House near Banchory.

On Sunday it emerged that almost 20 residents at two homes in the Highland town of Invergordon – seven at Castle Gardens Care Home and 12 at Kintyre House Care Home – tested positive for Covid.

Some staff members at each care home have also been confirmed positive.

Invergordon councillor, Maxine Morley-Smith, said: “People shouldn’t be shocked that there’s more incidences of Covid in our larger towns, whether that’s in Highland or anywhere else in the UK.

“Everyone was advised how fast this new strain spreads and this is a harsh lesson to pay heed to the advice.

“Many extended families mixed on Christmas Day, as was permitted, and now we are seeing the Covid effects.

“This is why, at the 11th hour, both governments restricted mixing to only one festive day.

“If anyone ignored that then they did so at their own peril and to the danger of innocent others.”

She added: “Locally we all shop at the same grocery stores too, so shoppers must be vigilant to disinfect trolleys, their shopping and their hands. It’s so easy to catch Covid now.

“Roll on effective vaccination. We are desperate to return to normal.”

NHS Highland’s Public Health Team is working with health and social care colleagues, as well as local community nursing teams and local GPs, to support the care homes and prevent any further spread of Covid-19 within the care homes and the wider community.

Elisabeth Smart, NHS Highland’s consultant in public health, said: “This local outbreak is clear evidence of how serious the present situation is for the Highlands as a whole.”