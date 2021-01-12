MSP and wife back new guide to help prevent cot deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland MSP and his wife who lost their son to cot death are supporting the launch of a new guide which aims to help prevent future tragedies.

Safe Sleep Scotland, run by the Scottish Cot Death Trust, has launched the resource ‘Back to Basics, Back to Baby’ for families, healthcare and childcare professionals.

Every nine days in Scotland sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) claims the life of a baby and the new guide hopes to reduce the risks and ultimately prevent all sleep-related accidents.

Mr Stewart is a trustee of the Scottish Cot Death Trust which supported him and his wife Linda when they lost their son, eight-month-old Liam in 1991.

The guide will provide parents and carers with information so that they can make their own decisions to reduce the risks.

It comes with a bendable tube which replicates a baby’s fragile airway to reinforce the guide’s messages.

Mr Stewart said: “Losing a young baby is one of the greatest traumas that parents can ever face.

“The trust’s new guide will be a valuable resource for all would-be parents, parents, carers and professionals.

“The hard copy resource is supplemented by the Safe Sleep Scotland website and an easy to follow video which I am sure will be of benefit to all those who care for babies and young children.

“As many people as possible should be educated about safe sleeping in the hope that we can prevent many of these tragedies.”