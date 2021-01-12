Man, 21, appears in court on abduction, assault and robbery charges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 21-year-old man appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a rural area about 10 miles outside Inverness in October.

Police appealed for information after being called to a property at Foxhole, near Kiltarlity, around 7pm on October 19 last year.

Kyle Rossiter, whose general address was given as Peterhead, appeared from custody before Sheriff Margaret Neilson, represented by Inverness solicitor John MacColl.

Rossiter made no plea to charges of an abduction with assault and robbery, two accusations of abduction and assault, theft of a motor car and wilful damage.

He was released on bail.

At the time, police asked for anyone who was in the area and who had dash-cam footage to come forward.

Scenes of crime officers and detectives attended along with uniformed officers who carried out inquiries at nearby farmhouses.

Police vehicles made several visits to the property, one of a cluster of houses and static caravans obscured from the single track road leading through acres of farmland.

At the time, a local resident said they were shocked at the incident: “We have seen police cars passing and wondered what was going on. Normally in a small place like this you hear about things pretty quickly, but we did not hear anything about this.

“It’s quite a surprise, it’s a very quiet place.”

Police confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.