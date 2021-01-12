‘Significant concerns’ as three Covid patients on the Western Isles transferred to hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The boss of NHS Western Isles has urged spoken of his “significant concern” after three Covid patients were transferred to hospital.

Two new cases were reported on Barra yesterday, with both individuals being hospitalised.

One of them was flown to a mainland hospital.

Another positive case confirmed just after Christmas was also transferred to a mainland hospital last night.

Now chief executive Gordon Jamieson has urged people to follow the restrictions and admitted staff were worried about the hospitalisations.

In his daily update, he said: “It is too early to say whether this is the start of a change in our circumstances however I have to say it gives me significant cause for concern at the moment.

“I am appealing to you to follow the rules, we must take every precaution we possibly can to prevent the virus getting established here and causing harm and tragedy within our community.

“Please follow the rules, please limit your contact with other households and please think very carefully about any travel to and from the mainland.”