Visiting suspended at Western Isles hospital and care home after Covid cluster is identified

Visiting at a Western Isles hospital and care home has been suspended after a Covid cluster was identified.

Three residents on Barra have tested positive this week, with two of them being hospitalised.

One of them has been airlifted to a mainland hospital, while the other was transferred to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

Visiting at St Brendan’s hospital and care home has been suspended until further notice as a precaution.

A number of close contacts have been asked to self-isolate.

© Sandy McCook

Two of the Barra cases are linked but they cannot be linked to the third case yet.

NHS Western Isles is urging residents of the island to be even more vigilant of symptoms and to immediately book a test if they develop them.

An Incident Management Team has been put together and is working with the Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland to provide advice and support.

No patient-specific details will be released due to patient confidentiality.

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “Our staff are working extremely hard in terms of Test and Protect, and important advice has been provided to all close contacts of the three cases identified.

© Supplied by NHS Western Isles

“If we are to prevent the spread of this virus through Barra, everyone must play their part and ensure they follow the rules and strictly avoid any unnecessary risks.

“Covid-19 thrives on complacency.

“In particular we are asking that everyone ensures they do not meet anyone who is not in their household within their home. Also, non essential travel must be avoided.”

He added: “These cases on Barra have given us cause for serious concern, given that two individuals have required hospitalisation, and there are a number of close contacts already identified.

“We must all work together to ensure any spread of the virus is suppressed.”