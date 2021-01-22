Thousands of pounds in funding available for entrepreneurs who want to help improve their communities across the north

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Social entrepreneurs across the north will now be able to get their hands on grants worth up to £15,000 as they strive to improve their communities.

The UnLtd Scotland foundation has made the additional funding available.

Awards from £500 to £15,000 are on offer, alongside a package of one-to-one and peer support.

Thomas McAlister, UnLtd Scotland support manager, said: “The virus, the economic crash, and inaccessible support are hitting vulnerable communities the hardest.

“The societal impact of Covid-19 is already proving long-term and wide-ranging, with an alarming rise in youth unemployment, a devastating increase in inequality and the attrition in people’s health, wellbeing and sense of connection.

“We believe social entrepreneurs, particularly those with lived experience of these challenges and injustices, have powerful solutions to these issues, while also offering meaningful jobs, sustainable finances and a more inclusive recovery.

“We’re here to help them start or grow their ideas.”

Carah Cares CIC was created by a group of local carers and volunteers with experience in care provision, social services, or community leadership to help meet the growing demand for sustainable home care across several remote rural communities centred on Appin in north Argyll.

It is one of several causes which have already secured funding through the initiative.

The organisation recently received a £15,000 grant to recruit and train more carers from their local communities and it aims to hire even more over the next six to 12 months to meet the growing requirements by the end of 2021.

Director Bob Cornish said: “People have worked so hard to establish Carah.

“There was no road map. Our able and dedicated team can now go forward and build sustainable homecare services in the communities we serve.

“We aim to provide a holistic, person-centred service, inclusive of the client’s family, building a relationship and helping them get the most out of life.

“The support and security provided by the UnLtd funding has been invaluable in getting Carah off the ground.”

More information, including how to apply for the awards, is available on the UnLtd website, www.unltd.org.uk.