Ross-shire man missing since Saturday traced safe and well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Ross-shire man who was earlier reported missing has been traced safe and well by police.

Gavin Loch was last seen in his hometown of Muir of Ord around 11pm on Saturday, however, police say he has now been traced.

Police have thanked members of the public for their assistance.