Ross-shire man missing since Saturday traced safe and well

A Ross-shire man who was earlier reported missing has been traced safe and well by police.
Gavin Loch was last seen in his hometown of Muir of Ord around 11pm on Saturday, however, police say he has now been traced.
Police have thanked members of the public for their assistance.
UPDATE – MISSING MAN, MUIR OF ORDThank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace 25 year-old Gavin Loch, who was missing from Muir of Ord.Gavin has now been traced safe and well. Thank you again.
Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe