Highland contractor wins tender to build 140 homes in Evanton

A Highland village is to expand by hundreds once the building of 140 new homes begins.

Construction firm Compass Building has won a contract to build the massive scheme in Evanton – valued at around £7-9million.

The roll-out of the housing project has been welcomed by local councillor and Highland Council SNP group leader Maxine Morley-Smith.

She said: “It is excellent news that the scheme has been appointed to a contractor.

“Hopefully they will make a start in earnest. It’s an exciting time for Evanton to receive so many new properties.

“The small community will benefit from the additional families coming into their fold. It is interesting times for the village.”

The project by Highland Housing Alliance (HHA), aligned with Highland Council, will boost the population of around 1,600 by several hundreds.

Planning was approved last year for the 140 new homes – 40 of which will be affordable housing units.

These are expected to be built first, with further houses being erected across the project’s seven construction phases.

The estate will feature a mix of semi-detached houses, semi-detached bungalows, and flats ­– with the properties being made up of a mix of one, two and three-bedroom options.

MSP Gail Ross said the homes would bring a welcome boost to the village and, importantly, help retain young people in the area.

The developer plans to construct the homes on greenfield land on Evanton’s western edge, near Swordale Road.

The 27.7 acre site at Teandallon would comprise of a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom homes, of various styles, for both rental and low-cost ownership.