Award-winning Gairloch Museum appoints new co-ordinator to engage with public

Gairloch Museum has appointed museum professional Mark MacLeod as events and outreach coordinator.

He will be responsible for creating opportunities for the public to learn and engage with the museum online and, when restrictions are lifted, on site.

Mr MacLeod brings with him a wealth of experience having worked previously with Fife Cultural Trust, University of St Andrews and the Falconer Museum in Forres.

He will be helping the museum to cope with the challenges of the pandemic by moving activity online, breaking down geographic boundaries and enabling the public able to attend online talks and activities no matter where they live.

Mr MacLeod said: “I’m excited to be joining Gairloch Museum -though times are without doubt challenging in the heritage sector, this first class visitor attraction definitely has plenty to offer the public in terms of museum experience.

“I’m looking forward to working with the staff and volunteers to make the most of every opportunity.

“I have been visiting Gairloch since my parents moved here over 20 years ago.”

Gairloch Museum was able to create the role thanks to £20,000 awarded through the Art Fund’s Respond and Reimagine programme, together with match funding of £15,000 from Museums Galleries Scotland’s Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Gairloch museum’s Dr Karen Buchanan said: “Digital outreach has become crucial due to Covid-19 for all businesses and we are no exception.

“We’re delighted that Mark will be able to help us better serve our existing audiences and reach beyond our local area – helping to capitalise on the opportunities presented to us as a winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year last year.”

The first in the museum’s series of online talks for 2021 will take place on Wednesday January 20 at 7.30pm.

Archaeologist Adrian Cox will present a talk on Tantallon Castle, describing some of the recent conservation, archaeological research and interpretation work undertaken at this dramatic 14th-century fortress.

If you would like to register to join the event please visit www.gairlochmuseum.org/events