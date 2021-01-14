Man who stashed more than £17,000 of cannabis at Aviemore railway station spared prison

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drugs courier who stashed a kilo of cannabis in an Aviemore railway station locker has been sentenced to carry out more than 200 hours of unpaid work.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told last month that a member of staff noticed the strong smell of cannabis when he walked past, and called the police on October 2, 2019.

A search warrant was obtained and 1.2 kilos of herbal cannabis with a street value of between £12,860 and £17,290 was recovered.

It was contained in 50 packages in a backpack placed there by James Logan, now of Melbourne Street, North Berwick, but who formerly lived in Aviemore.

Officers also found seven blocks of cannabis resin weighing 66 grams and with a street value of 3,320 pounds.

When 44-year-old Logan returned to collect the backpack two days later, police moved in and arrested him.

Defence solicitor Natalie Paterson today said her client was a first offender as she pleaded for him to be spared a prison sentence.

She said: “At the time of these offences, he was using drugs. But he has fought against this.”

Sheriff Matheson added: “This involved a large amount of cannabis and as you were a courier, you were a part of the supply chain. Drugs are a scourge.

“I take into account what has been said, and I can impose a community based disposal.”

Logan will have to carry out 206 hours of unpaid work.