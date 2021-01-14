Human remains found near Highland farm confirmed to be missing cyclist Tony Parsons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Human remains found during searches near a Highland farm have been confirmed as missing cyclist Tony Parsons.

Tony Parsons was reported missing in October 2017 after travelling from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, to Fort William, before aiming to cycle home.

Searches last week homed in on a farm near Bridge of Orchy, with police blocking off roads and setting up cordons.

He travelled south on the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road, and was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel at around 11.30 pm on October 2, 2017.

Specialist search officers, supported by forensic scientists, discovered his remains in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy.

Mr Parsons’ body has now been recovered by the police and a post mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.

The inquiry is being led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, supporting local officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville said: “This is a difficult and challenging investigation given the remote location and the extreme weather conditions faced by the team.

“We will support Mr Parsons’ family through this very difficult and distressing time as the investigation into his death continues.

“I would like to repeat my thanks to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far and again urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101.

On December 30, 2020, two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further inquiries in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.