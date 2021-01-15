Test results delay on Barra as no positive cases are reported on the Western Isles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Western Isles has apologised after Covid test results on Barra were delayed due to an issue with the transportation of samples.

The health board revealed that they had not registered any new cases of Covid yesterday.

However, they had issues with transporting samples from Barra, which has resulted in Covid test results being delayed.

Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson apologised for this last night in his Covid update, during a “tense and stressful time for individuals.”

He said: “We did have a transportation problem with samples coming up from Barra.

“That means that a number of samples taken today, whilst they will be reported in the next 24 hours, are not available tonight.

“I would like to apologise for that, I do realise that this is a very tense and anxious time for people but I would ask you to bear with us, and we will get the samples reported and the results back to you as soon as possible.”

All residents who had samples taken were urged to continue to self-isolate until they received their results.

It was also revealed that one common Covid symptom was found as a common feature of the Barra outbreak.

A majority of the 10 cases had lost their taste or sense of smell.

Other residents of Barra were asked to be particularly alert to this symptom and any other respiratory issues.

The vaccination programme on the Western Isles was continued, with more over 80s and healthcare staff being given their first jabs.

Mr Jamieson added: “Please keep taking the precautions that you have been taking every day to keep us safe as individuals and as a community.”

It was reported yesterday that the outbreak in Barra had increased to 10 in the space of three days.

Barra has an elderly population and limited healthcare facilities for serious cases. The outbreak follows an flurry of cases in late 2020 on South Uist.