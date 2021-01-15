Man charged after police recover £150,000 worth of drugs stashed in a car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after police stopped his vehicle in the Highlands and found a substantial amount of cannabis.

The 32-year-old Inverness man, Pawel Chmielewski, was stopped on the A9 near Tomatin yesterday and appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

He made no plea to a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Before the court appearance, Detective Inspector Reuben Lindsay said: “Drugs brings nothing but misery to our communities and officers are committed to tackling all activity associated with substance misuse, including those who manufacture, deal and get involved in this kind of crime.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public and I would continue to ask anyone with information or concerns about drug misuse to please contact police on 101.”