North train line reopens after clearing debris from fallen embankment

Train services have resumed in the north after engineers cleared the debris from a fallen embankment.

Network Rail engineers spent most of the day working to clear and inspect a section of the line between Fearn and Tain on the far north route.

Heavy rain in the Highlands had caused an embankment to fall beside the track.

As a result, trains between Wick and Inverness were disrupted and terminated at Tain and Invergordon, where coach replacements were put in place.

However, Network Rail announced this afternoon that workers cleared the track quicker than the original estimated time, and the line has reopened with a speed restriction through the area.

Permanent repairs are expected to take place overnight during the week.

Meanwhile, trains between Aberdeen and the central belt will continue to be disrupted until further notice.

This is because of a partial bridge collapse near Stonehaven, close to the scene of the tragic train derailment in Carmont last year.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

All services from Aberdeen to Edinburgh have been cancelled while the bridge is repaired.

Network Rail has not given a timeframe for when the services will return back to normal.

A spokesman said: “The line is currently closed while our engineers repair a damaged sidewall on a bridge between Carmont and Stonehaven.

“Specialist structural engineers are currently assessing the fault and putting plans in place for its repair.

“Our engineers will be working around-the-clock to complete this work as quickly as possible.”