800 litres of heating oil stolen from property near Wick

by David Walker
January 16, 2021, 1:45 pm Updated: January 16, 2021, 1:51 pm
800 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a property near Wick.

Police in Wick are appealing for information to help track down the culprit.

The theft happened between November 11 last year and January 11 this year.

The heating oil was stolen from an address at Yarrows in Thrumster, near Wick.

If you have any information relating to the incident, contact police on 101 and quote incident number NJ47-21.

