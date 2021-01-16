Motorists warned about windy weather on A9 bridge crossing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists are warned to proceed carefully on the A9 due to weather conditions.

Traffic Scotland advised road users that the A9 Dornoch Bridge, north of Tain, has reopened to high-sided vehicles.

The section of the bridge was shut earlier today because of windy weather.

People should exercise caution when crossing due to the high winds.

❗️UPDATE⌚️17:02#A9 Dornoch Bridge High winds Now open to high sided vehicles#drivesafe @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 16, 2021

People can expect further showers tonight, turning wintry on hills, however, the strong westerly winds will be easing down.

By Sunday, there will be sunny spells and occasional showers, although clouding over across the south in the afternoon.