Investigation launched after estimated £52,000 worth of bikes stolen from Laggan shop

Officers are appealing for information after a number of high-value mountain bikes were reported stolen in the Laggan area.

Police received a report of eight Polygon Siskiu T8 mountain bikes, estimated to be worth around £12,800, having been stolen from Laggan Wolftrax Visitor Centre between 11pm on Friday, January 15 and 3am on Saturday, January 16.

At the same time, it was reported that 12 mountain bikes, of various makes and models, estimated to be worth around £39,500, were stolen from The Wee Bike Hub along with £3,100 of clothing.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are calling on the public to come forward with any information.

Detective Sergeant Andy Bilton said: “In order to steal 20 mountain bikes someone would need to have access to a large vehicle.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in and around these premises and who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.