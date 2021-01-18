More than 50 motorists arrested for alleged drink and drug driving in the Highlands and islands over the festive period

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 50 motorists were arrested for alleged drug and drink driving over the festive period in the Highlands and Islands.

Police in the region recently launched a campaign to stop people driving while impaired.

This resulted in 24 motorists arrested for drink driving, and 27 drivers arrested for drug driving.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the road policing division based in Dingwall described these arrests as “extremely disappointing.”

He said: “It is extremely disappointing to see that there continues to be a number of people who knowingly take risks and place themselves, and others in danger.

“Driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs can have catastrophic consequences and I urge those who think it is acceptable to seriously consider the impact that it can have on you, your family, friends, and the wider community.

“Additionally, this behaviour impacts our emergency service partners on what is a particularly challenging time so I appeal to the public to read and fully comply with government guidelines which are in place for all our safety.”

Anyone with information or concerns about someone who may be drink or drug driving should call police on 101.

Mr Mackinnon added: “Information from the public can help take dangerous drivers off the road and also helps us to identify areas where we may need to increase proactive patrols.”