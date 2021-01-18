Lochaber Committee assigns £84,000 to community projects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Projects in Lochaber have been offered a share of £84,000 to deliver a welcome boost to the local community.

Members of the Highland Council’s Lochaber Committee have allocated £84,156 Scottish Government Town Centre funding to five projects for investment in Fort William, Caol, Banavie and Corpach.

Kilmallie Community Centre Car Park is also to be resurfaced at a cost of £23,556 following an asset transfer of the land to the centre in November.

Meanwhile, Fort William Town Team is to purchase and install new waste bins along the Parade and High Street following receipt of a £15,400 grant as well as the placing of trough flower planters adjacent to the War Memorial at the Parade.

A total of £15,000 has also be allocated to Sustrans for match funding to attract a further £85,000 for a suite of improvements including, lighting, benches, signage, additional ditching and surfacing repairs, on around 1km of walking and cycling infrastructure between the town centre and other key locations.

The Committee have also outlined £722 match funding for Kilmallie Christmas Lights Fund to purchase permanent Christmas lights and enable associated electrical work for the living trees located at Banavie and Corpach.

A sum of £29,478 has also been allocated to Fort William Marina & Shoreline CIC for works to the Puffer Pier and Slipway.

This grant offer is dependent on the CIC obtaining a Marine Scotland license in time to award contract before the end of March.

All projects need to be started by the end of March with the grant spent by the end of September.

Councillor Allan Henderson, Interim Lochaber Committee Chair, said: “I am very pleased that these Town Centre funded projects have been agreed for Lochaber. The deliverability of each project is crucial as they must be completed by the end of March in order to meet the tight requirements of the Scottish Government grant being offered.

“The projects chosen will help provide a much-needed economic stimulus and boost to our communities during these difficult COVID times and Lochaber Councillors look forward to seeing the improvements they will bring on completion in the next two months.”