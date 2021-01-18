More than 60 Covid cases linked to outbreaks at three Highland care homes

More than 60 Covid cases have now been linked to outbreaks at three Highland care homes.
29 residents and staff members at Kintyre House in Invergordon have tested positive, an increase of five since Friday.
The figure at Castle Gardens care home also rose by seven, and now sits at 21 cases.
Fodderty care home near Dingwall has reported 13 positive Covid cases, with no increase over the weekend.
A number of staff from each of the homes are also self-isolating.
NHS Highland’s public health team is continuing to work with the homes to support them.
A spokesman added: “The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in three independent care homes is now: 21 in Castle Gardens, 29 in Kintyre House and 13 in Fodderty.
“NHS Highland’s Public Health Team is continuing to work with local health and social care colleagues, community nursing teams and General Practitioners to support the care homes.”
