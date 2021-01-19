Three new Covid-19 cases reported in the Western Isles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three positive cases of Coronavirus were reported in the Western Isles yesterday evening.

NHS Western Isles confirmed one of the cases had been traced back to the latest outbreak on Barra, while the other two were recorded on Benbecula and Stronoway respectively.

Residents of Barra had been accused by Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Gregory Smith, of “letting their guard down” after a rapid spike in cases.

This latest update brings the total number of positive cases on Barra to 40.

Claims have been made linking the recent outbreak to festive travel between the mainland, and as a result calls for tougher restrictions of ferry travel have been made.

Across Scotland, 1,429 new cases were reported, to bring the country’s total since the start of the pandemic to more than 163,000.

The rate in which people have tested positive in Scotland was also at its highest point in almost two weeks at around 12.3%.