Highland Council: Today’s winter roads condition report

Highland Council has issued a roads condition report for today Tuesday January 19, 2021.

Lochaber

Posted at 08:20. Very icy on most routes this morning as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight. All routes being treated by priority.

Skye and Raasay

At time of issue (09:40, 19/01/2021), no report was available for the Skye and Raasay area. The press release on Highland Council’s website will be updated once this is available.

Ross & Cromarty East.

Posted at 06:27. Widespread ice affecting all routes across the area. All roads being treated. Caution advised.

Caithness

Posted at 08:11. Frost and ice affecting all routes treating as necessary with some rain showers.

Inverness

Posted at 08:34. Roads icy this morning, main roads have been gritted now, treatment continuing on all other roads.

Sutherland

Posted at 08:12. Damp & wet roads on the West coast no issues reported, inland and the East coast reports of black ice/sheet ice with the rain freezing on contact with the road on a lot of the routes, treatment is ongoing. No overnight issues to report.

Nairn

Posted at 07:35. Icy / frost conditions across whole of area, roads being treated as necessary.

Badenoch and Strathspey

Posted at 07:35. Icy / frost conditions across whole of area, roads being treated as necessary

The information provided is a summary of reports from operational staff and is intended to give a general indication of typical conditions in each area at a point in time.

It is not intended to imply that any individual route is entirely snow and ice free and drivers must be aware that conditions can change rapidly and make their own assessment of conditions for travelling.

Maps of the council’s gritting routes by priority and policy are available online

The UK Met Office does not currently have any active weather warnings for the Highland area. Find out more about warnings and advice here