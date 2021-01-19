New electric duet bike transforms life for Angelman James and his family

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Disabled Kirkhill man James Murray is back on the road, enjoying drives in a brand new electric duet bike funded with help from the community.

James Murray, 41, has Angelman Syndrome, leaving him with no speech and impaired mobility.

During the first lockdown, he lost his valued day care at the Corbett Centre in Merkinch, and it took a toll on his morale.

His family came up with the idea of borrowing the centre’s wheelchair bike to take him out on trips, knowing how much he enjoyed it.

James lives with his parents Kathleen and Jim while brother-in-law Mark Forbes is nearby in Achnagairn, sharing his care.

James and Mark became a familiar sight in the area, often found to be spotted cycling up for coffee and cake at the Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord.

But Mark’s legs were feeling the strain on hills, and the family were also concerned about how to keep this activity available for James once they had to return the bike.

A new electric duet bike costs £7,000, so the community rallied behind them, raising the money within a month last October.

It was immediately dispatched to makers Huka in the Netherlands, and the family was on tenterhooks as the delivery got caught up in the Brexit delays and seemed to take forever to arrive.

The bike was finally delivered in two parts, and via Zoom to London Recumbents Mark was able to assemble it.

© Supplied by Mark Forbes

The first driver to try it out was James’ mum Kathleen, instantly becoming hooked as she crested the hills with ease.

Mark said: “It’s been a life-changer for all of us.

“We can all take James out, and his carers will also be able to do it in future.”

“None of us were cyclists before, now thanks to James we all have bikes and we’ll be able to go out in a family group eventually.”

Mark said the family remain eternally grateful for the support of their community and the toots of recognition they receive while out and about.

He said: “Our next goal is to cycle the old one back to the Corbett centre when restrictions ease.

“It’ll be nice for James to be able to return it in person.”