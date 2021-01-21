Skye marathon will raise money for children’s hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A pair of Skye runners are going to great lengths this month to raise funds for children with cancer.

Donald Fraser and his friend Max Stancliffe will take on their first marathon on January 31 in aid of the oncology ward at the Royal Aberdeen Children Hospital (RACH).

The run was inspired by Mr Fraser’s cousin Harris Morrison, six, who was rushed to the hospital on Hogmanay 2019 after cancerous cells were discovered in his body. Since then he has made regular visits to the oncology ward for treatment.

Mr Fraser, 20, a student at the North East Scotland College in Aberdeen, and Mr Stancliffe, 17, who is head boy at Portree High School, initially set a target to raise £500.

However the figure was raised in little over an hour and so far the fund total stands at nearly £3,400 before they start their run on a route near their homes in Broadford.

Mr Fraser said he regularly runs with Mr Stancliffe who “out of the blue” suggested running a marathon despite neither having run more than 13 miles before, and then decided to raise money for the ward.

“We weren’t expecting much, it was just a small fundraiser, but it has just kept going up and up. The community has really pulled together, everyone has been donating and sharing the fundraising page. We are so grateful to everyone. Max and I didn’t know what to say, but we just have to do it now.”

He added: “It’s been such a hard year for everyone and with Christmas only being so many weeks ago we understand that it’s possibly a tough time to dig into the pockets, we would be so grateful of any donation and every share that we can get.

“The money will all go to a great cause that does so much amazing and crucial work for not just Harris, but many other young children.

“On the day the both of us will be suffering for sure as it’s far from the distance of run either of us have ever completed.

“The motivation will come from doing it for a great cause and having each other as company to push through.”