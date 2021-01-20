Dashcam footage sought in bid to trace stolen bikes worth more than £50,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing to motorists for help after a number of high-value mountain bikes were stolen in the Highlands.

A total of 20 high-end mountain bikes were taken during brazen raids at the weekend.

Eight Polygon Siskiu T8 mountain bikes, with an estimated value of around £12,800, were stolen from Laggan Wolftrax Visitor Centre between 11pm on Friday and 3am on Saturday.

Around the same time, 12 mountain bikes of various makes and models, estimated to total up to £39,500, were reported missing from The Wee Bike Hub, as well as £3,100 worth of clothing.

Residents living in nearby cottages raised the alarm with operators of the social enterprise stating that extensive damage had been done during the raid.

Police are now seeking the assistance of anyone who may have been in the area at the time and are keen to speak to drivers.

Dashcam footage is also sought as inquiries to trace the missing bikes continue.

Detective Sergeant Andy Bilton said: “We are appealing for any drivers who were on the A86 or roads in the local area, between 11pm on Friday January 15 and 3am on Saturday January 16, who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Someone would need to have access to a large vehicle in order to steal 20 mountain bikes and we would ask anyone who recalls seeing anything like this to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything in and around the premises to contact us.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact police on 101.