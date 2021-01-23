Tourist accommodation businesses proposed for rural Glengarry woodland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detailed plans have been lodged with the local authority for a glamping site in a Highland forest.

Glengarry Community Woodlands (GCW) aims to create a thriving tourist accommodation business on community-owned land directly off the A87, just west of Invergarry.

The site would comprise of eight eco-timber cabins alongside an amenities building housing showers and washing facilities.

The application will now go before members of the Highland Council’s North Planning Committee for full planning approval.

Outlined within the application, developers highlight their aspirations to establish the ‘back to nature’ holiday experience to provide “a relatively secluded, quiet and even contemplative forest experience” for visitors.

In their design statement, they wrote: “Glengarry Community Woodlands wish to establish a tourist accommodation business in the community woodland.

“GCW’s aim is to provide high quality accommodation for families, couples, etc., who value tranquillity and quiet contemplation, who are seeking an eco- tourism experience, but are not expecting complete wilderness. Accommodation will be in wooden cabins situated five – ten minutes walk into the woodland offering simple, off-grid, comfortable accommodation.”

The area was bought by Glengarry Community Woodlands (GCW) in 2015 through the National Forest Land Scheme.

The case for community ownership of the woodland was made on the grounds that it would be managed to support the local economy, and provide opportunities for education, recreation and biodiversity improvement through the restructuring and restoration of native woodland.

If approved, the eco-tourism enterprise will be spread across four zones within the community woodland.

A reception will be created upon entry to the site, located off the A87, adjacent to a visitor car park and a service building.

Residents will park within the grounds before walking 5-10 minutes on foot to the cabins which will be owned and maintained by the community.

The Highland developers are hopeful the proposed development would generate adequate revenue to sustain the role of a local development officer as well as adequate funds for woodland activities and management and improvements to the woodland.

Glengarry Community Woodland say a project of this stature has long been on the cards for creation by the local community.

They added: “A successfully run enterprise of this kind will support the livelihoods of people in the community, and secure the staff required to coordinate delivery of social and educational activities; as well as the longer-term restoration of the woodland. Eco-tourism has always been integral to the community’s plans for the woodland dating back to 2014, and is enshrined in all of the organisation’s consultation and plans, both before and after acquisition.”