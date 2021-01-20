Tracey MacDonald: Police launch appeal to find missing woman last seen close to Fort William cemetery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has gone missing from her home in Caol, Fort William.

Police have launched an appeal for help to trace Tracey MacDonald (or MacPherson), with her family growing concerned for her welfare.

The 42-year-old was last seen this morning near Glen Nevis Cemetery.

She was wearing a black jacket with red zips, jeans, and black boots at the time.

Ms MacDonald also has long black hair and was carrying a white handbag at the time.

She has links to Inverness, Fort William and Clydebank.

Her family is growing concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has any information that may help to trace her, please contact local officers in Fort William by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1578 of 20/01/2021.