Woman, 42, reported missing from Fort William traced ‘safe and well’

by Ana Da Silva
January 21, 2021, 2:00 pm Updated: January 21, 2021, 2:03 pm
A Lochaber woman reported missing from her home has been found.

Police confirmed Tracey MacDonald (or MacPherson), has been traced “safe and well”.

The 42-year-old, from Coal, near Fort William, was last seen yesterday morning near Glen Nevis Cemetery.

Officers have thanked the public for their assistance.

