Woman, 42, reported missing from Fort William traced ‘safe and well’

A Lochaber woman reported missing from her home has been found.
Police confirmed Tracey MacDonald (or MacPherson), has been traced “safe and well”.
The 42-year-old, from Coal, near Fort William, was last seen yesterday morning near Glen Nevis Cemetery.
Officers have thanked the public for their assistance.
Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Thursday, January 21, 2021
