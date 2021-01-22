Inverness Sheriff Court: Auldearn businessman told to appear for sentence in person

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Auldearn businessman was ordered to personally appear before a Sheriff to be sentenced for harassing his ex.

Lee Macdonald had previously admitted breaching a non-harassment order by following her and tailgating her car through streets in Nairn.

The order had been imposed for previous incidents involving him and the woman, who lives in Nairn.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report, and it was deferred again so Macdonald could be assessed for a rehabilitation programme for domestic abusers.

But Sheriff Sara Matheson, who heard the facts anew from fiscal depute Michelle Molley, decided she wanted Macdonald to come before her to learn his fate.

He will now appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on January 28.

At a previous hearing, the court heard that Macdonald, 38, and the woman had been in a relationship for 12 years before they separated in 2019.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said Mrs Macdonald had been parked in Millbank Crescent, Nairn on November 10 when a black BMW parked beside her. She became aware of Macdonald of Montrose Avenue, Auldearn, walking round her car so drove away and he followed.

She activated a panic device given to her by police.

The fiscal said at one stage she realised he was no longer following so she went back to park her car and was advised by her call handler to remain in her vehicle.

He later pulled up beside his ex’s car again and opened the back door.

The fiscal said she was terrified.

Solicitor Emma McEwan said there clearly was no love lost between the couple, but his intention was never to cause fear.