Car crash in Highlands leaves 91-year-old pedestrian seriously injured

A 91-year-old has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a crash with two cars in a Highland town today.

Police say the man, who was transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the incident, was a pedestrian.

The two cars, a black Mazda and red Honda, collided with each other and the man at the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street in Nairn, with police being called to the scene at around 5pm this evening.

The area is currently closed off to allow police to investigate.

Sergeant Kate Park, Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to please come forward.

“If you have a dashcam, you may have captured footage which could assist our investigation.

“The road is currently closed to allow a full investigation to be carried out and local diversions are in place.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us through 101, quoting reference number 2265 of 21/01.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”