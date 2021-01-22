Nairn road reopens after 91-year-old seriously injured

A north road has reopened after a 91-year-old man was left with serious injuries following a crash in Nairn.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening around 5pm and involved two cars and the pedestrian.
The man was transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
The two cars, a black Mazda and red Honda, collided with each other and the man at the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street in the Highland town.
A full road closure was put in place to allow police to conduct a thorough investigation at the scene, with local diversions put in place.
Police confirmed the road reopened shortly before midnight after investigations concluded.
Police last night appealed for information regarding the crash.
Sergeant Kate Park, of the road policing unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to please come forward.
“If you have a dashcam, you may have captured footage which could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101, or alternatively, anonymous reports can be issued via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
