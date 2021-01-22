Four taken to hospital after car crashes into Inverness building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three men and a woman have been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a building in Inverness.

The incident, where Grant Street meets Nelson Street, happened at around 9.10pm last night and the road remains shut today.

A 43-year-old woman and three men aged 32, 38 and 42 were taken to Raigmore Hospital. The three men suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Now police have issued an appeal to anyone who saw the Mercedes E220 in the lead-up to the crash.

The building suffered extensive damage and the road remains closed while the building is structurally assessed.

Road policing Sergeant Kate Park said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage prior to the crash which could help with our investigation.”

Information can be provided to police via 101.