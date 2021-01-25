Hundreds of neurodevelopmental assessments for children delayed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus delays has resulted in more than 460 children sitting on NHS Highland’s waiting list for neurodevelopmental assessment – crucial for diagnosing learning difficulties such as autism.

As well as the 463 children already placed on the list, there are a further 200 referrals awaiting triage with the current waiting time sitting at 18 months.

These assessments are critical in diagnosing children or young people with neurodevelopmental difficulties such as autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other learning disabilities.

The figures, as of mid-December, came to light following a Freedom of Information request by Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Edward Mountain.

He said: “This is a crisis for our children and young people in need of treatment.

“This comes at a time when parents will be further worried about the impact the current lockdown will be having on waiting times for neurodevelopmental assessments too.

“A stricter lockdown makes diagnosis and treatment more challenging again, but every effort must be made to ensure children finally receive treatment in the safest possible way during the pandemic.

“The current 18 month waiting time could also have a detrimental impact on a child’s education as they may not be able to receive the additional learning support they need without a diagnosis. This could seriously hold back a child’s education.

“I am calling on the SNP Government to ensure that NHS Highland receives the urgent resources necessary to ensure neurodevelopmental assessments can take place wherever possible.

“Children and young people cannot afford to see waiting times spiral out of control even more.”

In a letter to Mr Mountain, NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek said: “During the months that the schools were closed, and the inability to undertake an accurate assessment in the normal environment, the service was unable to both triage and carry out assessment effectively which resulted in a back log of referrals and increased pressures on waiting times.

“Triage recommenced at the beginning of September 2020, and children returned to school. The team are currently working through a backlog of referrals, which involves liaison with schools, health visitors, etc.

“Due to the inability to contact schools during lockdown and an increased number of referrals being received since the reopening of schools, there are approximately 200 referrals awaiting triage that the team are working through.”

A spokeswoman yesterday added: “Demand is outstripping availability for this service which has been challenged in terms of capacity for some time.

“Neurodevelopmental services are being considered in the Scottish Government and we are hoping to work closely with them in the near future to improve services so that as many children as possible are able to access the service in a timely fashion.

“This is an assessment service and children and families can access support through discussion of the child’s needs with their education setting or GP. If support and intervention is required from other services (e.g. Educational psychology/Community Paediatrics), children can be referred directly to these services.

“Children can be referred for assessment with neurodevelopmental services as well as receiving support from the other services at the same time.”