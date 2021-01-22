Woman, 69, dies after being struck by van in Oban

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 69-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van in Oban.

Police are appealing for witnesses regarding the incident which happened at about 6.30pm yesterday on Soroba Road.

The woman was struck by a Citroen Berlingo van.

She was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the man driving the Citroen was uninjured.

Sergeant Alister Johnson, from the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area yesterday evening.”

Anyone with information is encouraged call 101.