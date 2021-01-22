Saturday, January 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Woman who died following Highland crash named by police

by Gregor Aiken
January 22, 2021, 1:42 pm Updated: January 22, 2021, 1:46 pm
© Police ScotlandMargaret Smith died following the incident in Oban.
Margaret Smith died following the incident in Oban.

Police have named a woman who died after being hit by a van in Oban.

Margaret Smith was taken to hospital after being knocked down in the Soroba Road area of the town at about 6.30pm last night.

The 69-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

The male driver of the Citroen Berlingo was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for any information that can assist with their inquiries.

Sergeant Alister Johnson, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

Woman, 69, dies after being struck by van in Oban

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area yesterday evening.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101.

More from the Press and Journal