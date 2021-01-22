Police reissue appeal following break in at Sutherland store

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Sutherland have launched a fresh appeal for information following a £12,000 raid.

Migdale Country Stores was broken in to in the early hours of October 6, 2020.

During the raid, about £12,000 worth of clothing and footwear was stolen.

Items taken included various sizes of Buckbootz shoes, male jackets, trousers and tops baring the Hoggs of Fife brand, female tweed jackets and waistcoats, and Pro Field clothing jackets and trousers.

Detective Constable Aggie Paluch said: “Our inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, if you have been offered any of the items mentioned above, we would like to speak to you to establish whether you have information which could assist the investigation.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.

Anonymous reports can be issued via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.