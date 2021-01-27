Urgent funding plea to halt the loss of Scotland’s rare rainforests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforests has issued a desperate plea to raise £850,000 to halt the loss of the country’s rare landscape.

The voluntary partnership made up of 21 organisations and public bodies which includes NatureScot, Trees for Life and RSPB Scotland has released a video to promote its aim of seeking to turn around the fortunes of the dwindling habitat.

Now campaigners hope to raise the much needed cash to help to move two projects, based in Argyll and Bute and the Highlands forward.

This comes as the native rainforests face the invasion of Rhododendron ponticum causing smaller plants and fungi to shade out.

Fears over ‘real risk’ of losing Scottish Rainforest

It has raised fears over losing the country’s “important” rainforests.

Saving Scotland’s Rainforest project manager, Julie Stoneman, said: “Only 30,000 hectares of Scotland’s rainforest remains.

“It is choked by rhododendron; unable to regenerate due to grazing pressure; crowded by conifer plantations; and exposed to ash dieback and nitrogen pollution.

“In short, we face the very real risk of losing this globally important habitat completely.”

Argyll’s Rainforest is a unique habitat of ancient and native woodlands, open glades, boulders, crags, ravines and river gorges.

There is consistent levels of rainfall and relatively mild, year-round temperatures which provides the right conditions for some of the world’s rarest mosses, liverworts, lichens, fungi and the only home in the UK for the rare chequered skipper butterfly.

Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) is leading a project to develop and test the delivery of rainforest protection, regeneration and restoration at landscape scale.

This will involved working with local communities, agencies, landowners, investors and developers to draw up a strategic plan for habitat management, access and signage.

ACT was invited to develop an application to the National Heritage Lottery Fund in March 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis however, this was put on hold and the trust is now looking for £350,000 to allow the first phase of this important work to take place.

Meanwhile, the Saving Morvern’s Rainforest aims to enhance and restore important areas of rainforest on the Morvern peninsula in the Highlands.

The area of land of around 200 square miles which is bounded by Loch Sunart, the Sound of Mull and Loch Linnhe boasts a wide range of wildlife from Sea Eagles and Golden Eagles to Pine Martins and Peregrines during the winter.

It’s also home to one of the UK’s most elusive creatures – the Otter.

RSPB Scotland is spearheading the project to clear invasive species with the scale and long-term maintenance required to produce long-lasting results.

The aim is to create eight local jobs, traineeships and contractor opportunities and promote the rainforest as a visitor destination.

It is hoped work can start in August and continue until June 2026, but with a funding gap of £500,000, grant-awarding organisations, charitable trusts and private individuals are invited to get in touch.

‘We can’t do this alone’

Alistair Whyte of partner organisation Plantlife Scotland added: “The Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest is a partnership of organisations with a shared vision to see this precious forest thrive once again.

“But we can’t do this alone.

“We need the support of funders and policymakers to save this valuable habitat that locks in carbon, provides local livelihoods and supports communities.

“We can protect and restore Scotland’s rainforest if we work together, but we must act now.”

Visit savingscotlandsrainforest.org.uk to find out more.