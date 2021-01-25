‘Rare’ ice pancakes spotted on Highland river

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rare and bizarre ice pancakes have been spotted on a Highland river.

The footage, taken by the Ness District Salmon Fishery Board, show the unusual phenomena on one of the River Ness’ tributes.

The discs of ice, which in this case are around the size of a dinner plate, can grow as big as 2 metres (6.5 feet).

They tend to form in very cold oceans and lakes and require specific conditions.

According to the Met Office, pancakes seen on rivers tend to form when foam on the surface of the water beings to freeze.

Once they start to join together they can be “sucked into an eddy (a swirling current of water) and form into a circular shape as a result”.

And while they may look solid, they often fall apart as they are lifted up.

Previously, ice pancakes have been spotted on the River Dee near Aboyne as well as on Ullapool River

Over the past 24 hours, parts of the Highlands have seen temperatures drop as low as -11.4c.

And a weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of the Highlands. The alert is due to come into force at 11am tomorrow.