Coronavirus: Historic Highlands railway receives £60,000 funding boost to help cope with impact of Covid

A voluntary group which runs scenic steam engine trips through the Spey Valley has received a huge cash boost to help cope with the effects of the Covid crisis.

The Strathspey Railway Company normally runs 20-minute services of three trains each timetabled day from April to October, with an extra dining train on Friday evening and for Sunday lunch.

Now the organisation has received £57,700 from the Historic Environment Recovery Fund, which has given out almost £2 million in grants to more than 40 groups to cope with the financial struggles caused by the pandemic.

In 1978, when it began in a limited fashion, the Strathspey Railway was granted a coat of arms bearing the motto “Ath-Bheirte” – which means “re-born” in Gaelic.

Thankful for support amidst pandemic struggles

Now more than 40 years on, this part of the former Highland Railway line continues to be popular with visitors keen to sample transport as it was in days gone by.

The funding will be used to help teach traditional skills, including through three engineering apprenticeships.

It will also pay for PPE to allow the museum to safely re-open and allow visitors to enjoy the railway heritage of the Spey Valley once it is safe.

A group spokesman last night thanked those who have offered their support during the recent tough times.

He said: “A note from all at the Strathspey Railway to all those who have very generously patronised our services and also given donations to our various appeals.

“Thank you very much for supporting the railway and allowing us to maintain our efforts to remain open which, at one point, appeared to be against all odds.

“It ain’t easy, as the lyrics of the song say, but still possible.

“Thank you from directors and all those at the Strathspey Railway for the funding and we will continue our endeavours.”

Funding boost to support lighthouse

Meanwhile, £73,743 has been awarded to Shetland Amenity Trust for works to the A-listed Sumburgh Head Lighthouse.

The funding will be used to address building maintenance as a result of winter storm damage, to install Covid adaptions and develop a new business plan.

The trust will also deliver a community art project and video to promote the site and re-engage with the local community.

In a statement posted on social media revealing the cash boost, a spokeswoman said: “We are hopeful that the restrictions may be lifted to a point that the site can reopen for a full summer season in 2021.

“The funding project includes essential repairs and the enhancement of Covid-19 adaptations, as well as the development of a summer activities programme which reflects the whole range of natural and cultural heritage on the site, with a particular focus on the 200th anniversary of the first lighting of Sumburgh Head Lighthouse.”

Elgin Museum’s owners, the Moray Society, who has been providing a digital offering to history buffs during the lockdown, has received £8,720 to help deal with pandemic’s financial implications.

Alex Paterson, chief executive at HES, said: “From museums in the Highlands to historic venues and buildings in central Scotland and the Borders, we are pleased to support a diverse range of projects the length and breadth of Scotland as part of the Historic Environment Recovery Fund.

“By helping to protect jobs, reopen historic sites and maintaining investment in traditional skills training and apprenticeships, we hope to support the wider recovery of the sector and Scotland’s economy.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop added: “I am pleased that a wide range of projects will benefit from Scottish Government funding as part of the Historic Environment Recovery Fund.

“The support delivered through this fund will safeguard our shared heritage for future generations, protect jobs and help to strengthen Scotland’s wider economic recovery.”