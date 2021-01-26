Councillors kick out Cromarty housing plans after dozens of locals object

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Councillors have rejected plans for housing along the coast at Cromarty over fears the proposal would negatively impact a historic part of the community.

Highland Council’s north planning application committee went against planners’ recommendation to grant the development of three houses and a boathouse on land known as the “daffodil field”.

Applicant John Nightingale had submitted a number of revisions and amendments to his proposals over the past three years, including reducing the number of houses from four to three in response to local concerns.

Part of the half-acre plot was also to be sectioned off to make room for an orchard.

But 48 residents still objected to the scaled-down plan.

They said it would have an unwelcome impact on a conservation area in the village, cause a risk of flooding and coastal erosion and potentially even harm any archaeological value the site may have.

Local councillor Craig Fraser said the area in question was not one which had been earmarked for further development.

He said: “The application site is on the edge of the settlement and I believe that this development will not add value to Cromarty’s conservation area, which is designated as ‘outstanding’ in recognition of its outstanding architectural and historical interest.

“The cul de sac layout chosen does not reflect the streetscape of the conservation area and will look out of place despite the traditional design chosen for the proposed houses.”

Mr Fraser raised a motion to refuse the application which was overwhelmingly backed by his fellow committee members.